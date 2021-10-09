Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The D.C. Everest football team secured a spot in the WIAA playoffs with a 30-15 victory over Hortonville on Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.

The Evergreens improve to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Valley Football Association. With a forfeit win over Wausau East on its schedule for next week, D.C. Everest is officially in the WIAA postseason, which will begin Oct. 22.

As of now, D.C. Everest has no one schedule for the final week of the regular season.

Game statistics were not provided. This story will be updated if they are made available.