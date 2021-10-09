Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – The Wausau West and Wausau East volleyball teams each went 1-2, and D.C. Everest went 2-1 at the second Wisconsin Valley Conference meet of the season on Saturday at Merrill High School.

West lost to Stevens Point 3-2 (21-25, 25-14, 27-25, 17-25, 15-13) and Wausau East 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22), before defeated Wisconsin Rapids 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-17).

East lost its other two matches to Wisconsin Rapids 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-18) and Merrill 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16).

D.C. Everest defeated Merrill 3-1 and Stevens Point 3-2, and lost to Marshfield 3-0, falling into a tie with Marshfield for the conference lead with two matches remaining.

Marshfield will be at Wausau West on Tuesday and at home against Merrill on Thursday to finish its conference and regular-season schedule as it eyes a second-straight WVC championship. D.C. Everest will play at home Tuesday against Wausau East and at Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.

West’s final match is Tuesday, while East will end its WVC schedule at home against Stevens Point on Thursday.

Marshfield and D.C. Everest are tied for the conference lead at 8-2 with two matches remaining. Merrill is now 7-3, Stevens Point 4-6, Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West 4-7, and Wausau East 1-9.

Alli Schauls had 37 kills and 32 digs, Kenzie Deaton had 29 kills, Samantha Federici had 106 assists and 33 digs, and Sophia Peissig had 27 digs for Wausau West in its three matches.

D.C. Everest and Wausau East statistics were not provided.