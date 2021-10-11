By Shereen Siewert

A 24-year-old Stevens Point man is dead and a 27-year-old woman is injured following an afternoon crash Sunday in Portage County, officials said.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Carson Makuski, of Stevens Point.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 3:44 p.m. Sunday on Jordan Road, just west of Ed’s Drive. Portage County deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Hull Fire & Rescue, and a Life Link III Medical Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Police say Makuski was driving a 2014 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Jordan Road when he missed a slight curve. His truck left the north edge of the roadway before striking a tree.

Makuski was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated before being pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the pickup, identified as Kelsey Studinski, from Stevens Point, was injured in the crash. She was transported by Portage County Ambulance to Aspirus St. Michael’s Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information is expected to be released today.