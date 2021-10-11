Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield Columbus Catholic finished off an undefeated Central Wisconsin Conference championship with a 6-3 win over Wausau Newman Catholic on Monday at Newman Catholic High School.

Columbus Catholic is now 12-1-1 overall and finish the CWC season a perfect 10-0. Newman Catholic falls to 4-7-1 and 3-3-1 in the conference.

Grant Olson continued his torrid pace with his second-straight four-goal game, and Alex Edwards had a pair of goals and an assist for Columbus Catholic.

Zongvikeng Lee, Nicholas Townsend and Nolyn Lindner had goals for Wausau Newman Catholic.

Owen Reeves had seven saves in goal for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic plays a conference game at Amherst on Thursday.

Dons 6, Cardinals 3

Columbus Catholic 3 3 – 6

Newman Catholic 1 2 – 3

First half: 1. CC, Grant Olson, 13:26; 2. NC, Zongvikeng Lee, 29:12; 3. CC, Olson (Alex Edwards), 31:44; 4. CC, Edwards (Nathan Nemitz), 38:14.

Second half: 5. CC, Olson, 52:48; 6. CC, Edwards (Olson), 57:01; 7. CC, Olson (Sammy Neville), 70:45; 8. NC, Nicholas Townsend, 72:14; 9. NC, Nolyn Lindner, 76:41.

Total shots: Columbus Catholic 21; Newman Catholic 15.

Shots on goal: CC 13; NC 10.

Corner kicks: CC 6; NC 2.

Saves: CC, Lucas Kreklau 7; NC, Owen Reeves 7.

Records: Columbus Catholic 12-1-1, 10-0 Central Wisconsin Conference; Newman Catholic 4-7-1, 3-3-1 CWC.