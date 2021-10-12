STEVENS POINT – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra continues its 73rd season of Musically Reimagined on Dec. 11 and 12 with “Holiday with the CWSO: Featuring Danny Mitchell.”

Under the direction of Andres Moran, CWSO welcomes Stevens Point native Danny Mitchell home from Nashville to present a program of holiday favorites with his own fresh arrangements. Since moving to Nashville in 2008, Mitchell has worked steadily as a freelance musician in a diverse and ever-changing music industry. He is the band leader and keyboard player for multi-platinum recording artist Miranda Lambert.

Also featured in the concert will be SPASH high school senior Olivia Yang, winner of the Betty Frost Jenkins Young Artist Concerto Competition. She will be performing “Lalo’s Cello Concerto” accompanied by the orchestra. Yang has been playing cello since she was 2 years old. She studies with CWSO co-principal cellist Lawrence Leviton.

The concerts will take place at Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave., Plover. Pre-concert discussions with Andy Moran will occur an hour before each performance: 6:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 3-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The Dec. 11 performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and the Dec. 12 performance begins at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available online at cwso.org, at the CWSO office, in the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum, 800 Main St., or at the door. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the CWSO office at 715-345-7726 or visiting cwso.org.

For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.