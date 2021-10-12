Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The D.C. Everest volleyball team stands a win away for at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title after it swept Wausau East 3-0 on Tuesday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Everest won 25-11, 25-14, 25-16, to improve to 9-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference and maintain its first-place tie with Marshfield, which was a 3-0 winner of Wausau West on Tuesday.

Riley Zuleger had eight kills and seven digs, Kiara Hammond had 14 assists and nine digs, Samantha Johnson had 11 assists, and Lexi Crawford had six digs and three service aces to lead the way for D.C. Everest.

Wausau East statistics were not provided. East falls to 1-10 in conference play.

Both teams will finish regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference action Thursday. Wausau East will host Stevens Point and D.C. Everest will travel to Wisconsin Rapids. Marshfield hosts Merrill in the other Valley match on Thursday.