WAUSAU — The finalists have been named for the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Awards®. The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host an awards program at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3 at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild. This will mark the return to a live program for the Awards as the 2020 event was held virtually.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has one of the oldest and most established programs in the US and presents two different awards. The ATHENA Leadership Award® and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award® are presented to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

The finalists for the 36th annual ATHENA Leadership Award® are:

Carla Baker

Mauri Brueggeman

JoAnn Draeger

Aleese Fielder

Jacquelyn Forbes Kearns

Robin Hegg

Gretchen Kray

Mandy Landwehr

Heather Martell

Linda Ramthun

Vicki Resech

The finalists for the 14th annual ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award® are:

Keri Anne Connaughty

Katie Felch

Katy Lang

Neena Pacholke

Traci Wisz

Mang Xiong

Lada Xiong-Vang

Dr. Kristine Gilmore, Superintendent at DC Everest Area School District, was named the recipient of the 2020 ATHENA Leadership Award® and Mindy Hoppe, owner and interior designer at Design Theory 19, was named the recipient of the 2020 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award®.

The ATHENA Leadership Award® Program’s silver sponsor is UMR. The media sponsor is WAOW/WYOW Television Inc and the live production sponsor is JEM Productions. Sponsorships are still available. For more information on sponsorships, call 715-845-5953.

Tickets are $50 for both members and non-members. For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.