WAUSAU – GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Kraft Family Fund at Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin to support programming and outreach, the nonprofit announced this week.

Grant proceeds will be used to expand GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau’s free educational, therapeutic-based and career development program options for people with Down syndrome and their families. New program offering will include Café G Kitchen, a program that teaches about nutrition, food preparation and builds life and career skills; Amina Grace Speech and Language, one-on-one therapy with trained professionals to evolve and refine communication skills; and GiGiFIT, group physical therapy programs with a focus on fitness.

Proceeds will also support the Playhouse’s ability to expand their outreach and awareness campaigns to reach more participants, schools and community members throughout north central Wisconsin.

“The Kraft Family Fund is proud to support GiGi’s Playhouse with a $50,000 donation to expand programming for participants and their families,” said Amy Kraft Stack of the Kraft Family Fund. “Having a family member with a developmental disability we are well aware of the importance of a welcoming place to connect, thrive and learn.”