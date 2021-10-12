Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield took one step closer to a second-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference championship with a 3-0 sweep of Wausau West on Tuesday at West High School.

The Tigers won 25-13, 25-18, 25-22, to improve to 9-2 in the WVC. West finishes its conference schedule going 4-8.

Casey Frankland and Caitlyn Pernsteiner each had eight kills, Reinya Balders had 29 assists and Elise Uphoff had 13 digs to lead Marshfield. Frankland added 12 digs and Rylee Corteen six kills in the win as well for the Tigers.

Alli Schauls had seven kills and seven digs, Kenzie Deaton added five kills and eight digs, Samantha Federici had 13 assists, Isabelle Gullickson had 11 assists, and Sophie Peissig had a team-high 14 digs for Wausau West.

Wausau West finishes its regular season with a six-team tournament at home on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Green Bay Southwest, Neillsville, Northland Pines, Rhinelander and Sauk Prairie will take part in the tournament.

Marshfield hosts Merrill to finish its WVC schedule and with a win would finish no worse than tied for first place.