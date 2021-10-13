I arrived in Wisconsin and it was 37 degrees. Now it is 80 degrees. Is that normal for this state?!

My name is Coco and I’m a southern boy just trying to find my way in this northern world. I’m a little particular as far as my needs in my next home, so I’m hoping to find a human who can check all of my boxes.

I would prefer not to be placed in a home with small children but I would LOVE a home with other dogs. I do need to let you know that if there are other dogs in my new home I may be picky about sharing high-value items. I would like my new humans to be active, so I can get all of the exercise I need to feel happy and fulfilled in life and also so that we can take awesome adventures together. I know it might sound like my list of needs are long but I just want us to be on the same page. Call my friends at the shelter and they can tell you more about me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.