MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Sheriff’s Department has recommended prosecutors file homicide charges in connection with a two-car crash that left three teenagers dead.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the sheriff’s department has recommended charges of second-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless endangerment against a 30-year-old Madison man.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the man was speeding in his Jaguar when he rear-ended the teenagers’ Chevrolet Cruze in the town of Middleton on the evening of Oct. 2. The impact sent the teenagers’ car into a field, where it caught fire. Killed were Madison West High School senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High School seniors Evan Kartochwill and Jack Miller.