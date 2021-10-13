Air Force veteran and Mosinee Resident Dick Peterson is a member of the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group which meets every Wednesday at Denny’s in Rothschild. Recently Dick had a great idea to start collecting Denny’s Senior Frequent Diner Cards for veterans in need. The cards are being donated by veteran members, their family and friends.

The veteran group is now partnering with the Wausau American Legion Post 10, Marathon County Veterans Service Office and the Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 to deliver the diner cards to veterans.

Denny’s provides the cards for customers over 55 years of age. The cards are stamped with every meal purchase and after purchasing five meals the sixth meal is free. Veterans will receive two diner cards so that they and their spouse or guest can both enjoy a free meal at Denny’s from the 55+ menu.

The group has collected 98 diner cards within the last three months and has provided veterans with 24 meals. We anticipate a greater need for meals during the upcoming holiday season.

To donate Denny’s Diner Cards or restaurant gift cards contact:

Mike Heilmann, Director

Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee

Mikeheil123@gmail.com 715-846-0166