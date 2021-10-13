Daryll N. Rosentreter

Daryll N. Rosentreter, 74, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born November 24, 1946 in Wausau, son of the late Hilmer and Ethlyn (Hartwig) Rosentreter. On February 21, 1970 he married Jane Rempke at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. He is survived by his three children, Tress, Chad(Amelia), Michael, three grandchildren Olivia, Brennan, Emerson, four granddogs; Gloria, Jack, Bucky, Spryo, one sister, Linda Ploeger, two sister-in-laws; Therese (John) Maguire, Mary(Xavier) Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Daryll was first and foremost an exceptional father, dedicated and loving husband to his wife of 50 years, and friend to many who devoted his life to the people he loved. Those who knew him well could provide witness to how special he was capable of making them feel, one of his many talents. Daryll was a man of inexhaustible humor with an evident love of people and laughter. Considered by many a “jokester” he thrived in any situation he could elicit a laugh from others.

Daryll served our country in the Army as a combat engineer during the Vietnam War. Following his return to the states he set his ambitions toward carpentry and cabinet making, becoming an accomplished woodworker and supervisor at Kolbe and Kolbe for several years while supporting his growing family. Several years into his career he decided to change paths and pursued a degree and career in data processing, in which he worked until his retirement.

During his retirement years he could be found volunteering his time at Helping Hands, marketing and selling his beef jerky, Mr. DNR Jerky, and engaging with the public at the Wausau Farmer’s Market. When Daryll was not busy with his “shenanigans”, volunteering his time or working on perfecting his meticulously crafted beef jerky recipe he spent the better portion of over four decades curating, he could be found watching Wisconsin sports (Badgers, Packers, Bucks), camping, hunting and most of all fishing. Daryll touched the lives of everyone he knew and was loved by so many. He will be so greatly missed and his memory will live on through his loving children.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Helping Hands.

Dale J. Nabozny

Dale J. Nabozny, 50, of Wausau passed away October 10, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dale was born on January 28, 1971 in Ashland, WI. He graduated with the class of 1989 from Wausau West High School and attended NCT where he received his Associate”s Degree in Information Technology (IT).

On June 15, 1996, he married Kelly Baine and together raised their sons, Beau and Trace.

Dale worked for various companies in the Wausau area. He was a dedicated and well-respected person in his field.

When Dale could take off his dress clothes, his ball cap and flannel shirt were the first things he grabbed. He enjoyed being with friends and family, sitting in the garage, going out for a fish fry, or just relaxing. Friends were everywhere in Dale’s life and he valued them all. He was a dedicated father and his strength and personality shines through his sons. He was always there for his boys and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his wife, Kelly; sons, Beau and Trace; 3 siblings (Debbie, Dennis and Deanna) and numerous friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, David, and Uncle Donald Nabozny.



The family would like to say a special “Thank you” to Ray and Lorraine Baine for always treating Dale as one of their own sons.

A private burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date.

Eugene C. Karpinski

Eugene C. Karpinski, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021, surrounded by family. Eugene was born and raised in Wausau, WI and graduated from Wausau High School in 1955.

Shortly after graduation, Eugene enlisted and served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in London, England. While stationed in England, Eugene was able to tour most of Europe including Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

After returning home from London, Eugene met and married his sweetheart, Jeanne, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in 1961. Eugene attended and graduated from North Central Technical College with a degree in accounting. He spent his entire 40+ year career as a cost accountant for Wausau Metals Corporation.

In retirement, he continued to use his accounting background as an AARP tax preparer for nearly 15 years. Eugene also was an avid reader, golfer, bowler, and enjoyed time outside in his yard. One of his greatest joys was spending time on the porch with Jeanne while they enjoyed a cup of coffee and visited with neighbors. Eugene was also a passionate year-round griller and was well-known for his delicious chicken wings and old fashions.

Eugene is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jeanne (Sherfinski) Karpinski; his daughter, Nancy (John) Akey and their children Emily and Ryan Akey of Perrysburg, Ohio; his son Peter, who was his caregiver, of Wausau, WI; his sister, Margaret (Robert) DuBoise of Las Vegas, NV; his niece, Karen (Frank McLannis) Daly of Davenport, Florida; his niece, Debra Hooke of Baltimore, MD; his niece, Cindy Sherfinski, of Wausau, WI; his nephews, Mark (Lillie), Daniel (Linda), and Douglas (Lisa) Sherfinski of Shawano and Wausau, WI; his nephew Keith (Sandy) Kurtzweil of Davenport, Fl; and his brother-in-law Anthony (Dorothy) Sherfinski of Wausau, WI.

Eugene was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph (Estelle) Karpinske; his sister, Irene (Ray) Kurtzweil, and his parents, Charles and Veronica Karpinski.

Special thoughts go out to Debra Hooke and her children Erika and Nicholas who made special trips to see and spend time with Gene. Additionally, Eugene wanted to send out his love to Karen Daly and Frank McLannis who called and visited with him either on the phone or via webchat more times than he could remember. Prayers also go out to his sister, Margaret, who called him daily and was so concerned for his well-being. Gene’s family would also like to thank Cindy Sherfinski, his niece, for arranging his funeral service.

The mass to celebrate Eugene’s life will be held at Resurrection Church in Wausau, WI at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Restlawn Cemetery. Monsignor Fr. Mark Pierce will celebrate the mass. Eugene’s family requests that face masks be worn for the duration of the service.

Dean A. Zinkowich

Dean A. Zinkowich, 59, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his home after courageously fighting cancer for the past 6 months.

He was born August 27, 1962, in Wausau, son of Gordon and Avila (Bartelt) Zinkowich.

For over 19 years Dean worked at Hi-Lo Service Company. Some of his favorite pastimes included watching auto racing and Wisconsin sports, spending time with friends and family, and deer hunting in the peace and quiet of his hunting shack in the Newood area.

Survivors include his parents, Gordon and Avila Zinkowich, two children, Danielle (Jon) Gierman and Luke Zinkowich, four grandchildren, Ari, Dresden, Kaius and Renavae Gierman, one sister, Janese (Randy) Passow, two nephews, Adam (Amanda) Passow and Alex (Megan) Passow and their daughter, Daisy, and his special friend, Rhonda Pickruhn.

Honoring Dean’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

Iven W. Miller Jr.

Iven W. Miller Jr., 63 of Weston, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home.

Iven was born on September 24, 1958 in Oshkosh, the son of Iven Sr. and Martha (Tabbert) Miller.

Iven liked the occasional trip to the casino and playing the lottery, hoping that one day he would hit it big. He enjoyed traveling with Las Vegas being one of his favorite destinations. Iven loved spending time with his family and enjoyed the get-togethers at the family land in Bowler.

Iven is survived by his brother, James “Jim” (Kathy) Miller; nieces and nephews, Jamie (Chris) Gardner, Jennifer (Robert) Nowak, and Jessie Miller; a stepdaughter, Rachel Rasmussen; great and great-great nieces and nephews; prior wife, Doreen Glasel and other relatives and friends.

Iven was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Leland.

No services will be held at this time. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.