By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Franklin(9)8-0991
2. Sun Prairie8-0832
(tie) Kimberly(1)8-0833
4. Waunakee8-0714
5. Muskego7-1555
6. DeForest7-143T6
7. Mukwonago7-142T6
8. Appleton North6-2298
9. Wausau West7-12110
10. Oak Creek7-19NR

Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. 1Sussex Hamilton 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

SchoolRecordPointsWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(9)8-0991
2. Lake Country Lutheran8-0862
3. Amherst8-0743
4. Ellsworth(1)8-0594
5. Luxemburg-Casco8-0585
6. Northwestern8-0526
7. Edgewood8-0417
8. Stratford7-1229
(tie) Monroe7-1228
10. Plymouth8-015T10

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Columbus 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Wisconsin Dells 3. Denmark 3. Grafton 1. Lodi 1. Mayville 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Regis(9)8-0981
2. Cumberland(1)8-0912
3. Hurley8-0744
4. Colby6-1605
5. Marshall8-0566
6. Highland8-0387
(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium7-138T8
8. Pacelli8-02610
9. Reedsville7-1203
10. Durand7-113T8

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Racine Lutheran 5. Edgar 4. Bangor 2. Spring Valley 1. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary’s Springs 1. Darlington 1.