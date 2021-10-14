The American Legion Post 492 honored the families of the fallen-on Gold Star Mother’s Day, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rothschild, WI.



Every, Soldier, Sailor, Marine and Airman has a mother and a family left behind, and those people have to live with that loss day in and day out. Let us never forget the mother’s and families of those that gave their life for our country.

The ceremony also included a tribute to recently passed park founder Joe Kelbley.

Story courtesy of Commander Paul Gwidt

Photo’s courtesy of Mike Heilmann