Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Jory Podevels, 33, of Abbotsford. Oct. 14, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, tampering or failing to install an ignition interlock device Kayla M. Laviolette, 32. Oct. 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping (8 counts) John L. Schultz, 19, of Wausau. Oct. 13, 2021: Bail jumping Jason S. Jamroz, 36, of Madison. Oct. 8, 2021: Hit and run, bail jumping Jamie L. Shoemaker, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, chronic neglect of a child, possession of narcotic drugs, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia Pa Chia Xiong, 23, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2021: Theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping James M. Walters, 43, of Merrill. Oct. 7, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Gineva J. Strejc, 20, of Marshfield. Oct. 7, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent – repeater Megan M. Dowty, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping (8 counts) Melvin L. Brown, 51, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct Ryan E. Ratzlaff, 35, of Weston. Oct. 13, 2021: Failure to report to jail Ryan P. Murray, 44, of Weston. Oct. 12, 2021: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, hit and run, bail jumping (5 counts) Shawn L. Donovan, 47, of Wausau. Oct. 11, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine, fleeing an officer, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping (4 counts) Sheri A. Creger, 39, of Plover. Oct. 13, 2021: Forgery (3 counts)
Like this: Like Loading...
Related