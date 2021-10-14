James M. Walters, 43, of Merrill. Oct. 7, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

  • Jory Podevels, 33, of Abbotsford. Oct. 14, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, tampering or failing to install an ignition interlock device
  • Kayla M. Laviolette, 32. Oct. 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping (8 counts)
  • John L. Schultz, 19, of Wausau. Oct. 13, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Jason S. Jamroz, 36, of Madison. Oct. 8, 2021: Hit and run, bail jumping
  • Jamie L. Shoemaker, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, chronic neglect of a child, possession of narcotic drugs, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Pa Chia Xiong, 23, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2021: Theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • James M. Walters, 43, of Merrill. Oct. 7, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Gineva J. Strejc, 20, of Marshfield. Oct. 7, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent – repeater
  • Megan M. Dowty, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping (8 counts)
  • Melvin L. Brown, 51, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Ryan E. Ratzlaff, 35, of Weston. Oct. 13, 2021: Failure to report to jail
  • Ryan P. Murray, 44, of Weston. Oct. 12, 2021: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, hit and run, bail jumping (5 counts)
  • Shawn L. Donovan, 47, of Wausau. Oct. 11, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine, fleeing an officer, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping (4 counts)
  • Sheri A. Creger, 39, of Plover. Oct. 13, 2021: Forgery (3 counts)