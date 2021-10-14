STEVENS POINT – Aiming to inspire, encourage and challenge, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s first virtual Women’s Entrepreneurial Conference will be held Oct. 20 during Women’s Entrepreneurship Week.

The conference will be held via Zoom Web Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With the themes Thriving as Founders and Starting New Stuff, its goals are to provide education, resources and stories of empowerment around the idea of creating something from nothing. It is geared toward people in all stages and levels of leadership in any organization as well as aspiring business owners.

Eight sessions will be offered, each with a one-hour presentation and a 10-minute question-and-answer session. It also includes virtual exhibitors.

Jessica Bacal

Keynote speaker Jessica Bacal, editor of the books “Mistakes I Made at Work” and “The Rejection that Changed My Life,” will present “Re-Thinking Rejection: Being Let Down and Turning it Around.”

Other conference presenters are women who have founded for-profit or nonprofit organizations or launched new initiatives within existing organizations. Attendees who are exploring or ready to start a new venture, building a network or looking to accelerate their work will hear real-life experiences, lessons learned and key insights and resources. The takeaways may be applied and implemented in one’s professional and personal life.

Topics will include diversity, equity and inclusion, personal and business branding, funding and investing, and the role that parenting plays in entrepreneurship.

Conference hosts are area entrepreneurs including Mindy McCord and Layne Cozzolino, owners of Siren Shrub; Quyen Hom, owner of Assembly Shop; Marion Schneider, founder of Idea Gurl World, and others.

Tickets are $99, $39 for students and $79 for those involved in nonprofit organizations or UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff. Purchase tickets or learn more at www.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/Womens-Entrepreneurial-Conference.aspx. The first 100 registrants will receive Bacal’s book, “The Rejection that Changed My Life.”