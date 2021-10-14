By Shereen Siewert

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 45-year-old Wausau man facing criminal charges after allegedly exchanging drugs for sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Circuit Court Judge Scott Corbett authorized the arrest warrant Thursday, Oct. 14 for Calvin F. Morris, who has a lengthy prior criminal history and pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug and reckless endangerment charges.

Now, Morris is facing charges filed in Marathon County Circuit Court of soliciting a child for prostitution, child enticement and sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

According to the criminal complaint, the teenager met Morris through a mutual friend. Police say the girl went to Morris’ west-side apartment, where he gave her methamphetamine in exchange for having sex. The girl identified Morris through a photo lineup, according to court records.

In the case that concluded in July, court records show Morris was granted a withheld sentence by Circuit Judge Greg Huber, who ordered Morris to spend four years on probation. Morris’ latest charges could result in additional penalties in the earlier case; In Wisconsin, a withheld sentence means the defendant will return to court if probation is revoked. Then, a judge has the discretion to impose a sentence up to the maximum penalty of the crime of conviction.

The alleged assault that prompted the new charges happened in February.