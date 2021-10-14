Patty Zemke, sixth-grade health teacher from Wausau School District Horace Mann Middle School and John Muir Middle School, was recognized at the Wisconsin 2021 State of Education Address in Madison for being named Teacher of the Year!

She is a National Board Certified Teacher with 26 years of experience in education and serves on the district’s Social Emotional Learning team. Zemke said she aims to create an environment “where students feel safe to share their dreams, a classroom where students develop empathy to learn from and inspire one another, develop grit to keep striving, and where they develop skills that empower them to become their best selves.”

Patty is pictured with Wausau Superintendent of Schools Dr. Keith Hilts, John Muir Middle School Principal Patrick Galligan, and State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. Congratulations Patty!!