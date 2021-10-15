Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The D.C. Everest volleyball team defeated Wisconsin Rapids 3-1 on Thursday night to lay claim to a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship.

D.C. Everest won 25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, to finish the WVC season with a 10-2 record and in a tie for first place with Marshfield. The conference championship is D.C. Everest’s first since 2009.

Lexi Crawford had 12 kills, Reanna Edwards added 11 kills, Kiara Hammond had 20 digs and 25 assists, and Samantha Johnson had 16 assists for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest is the No. 5 seed in its WIAA Division 1 Sectional 1 bracket and will host No. 12 Wausau West in a regional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 21.