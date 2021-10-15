In honor of Veterans Day, DigiCOPY in Stevens Point and Wausau will be distributing complimentary Veterans Day cards and envelopes to customers and community members. The red, white and blue Veterans Day cards are available through Monday, November 8th at the Stevens Point location, 428 Division Street and the Wausau location, 1800 W. Stewart Avenue, during regular business hours, Monday through Saturday.

“We are grateful for the dedicated service of our veterans and grateful for the loyal customers we have in the Stevens Point and Wausau areas,” said Craig Shuler, DigiCOPY president and CEO. “We wish to share our gratitude by providing the complimentary Veterans Day cards…and for the cost of a stamp or the time it takes to hand deliver a card, we hope Central Wisconsin will express their ‘thanks’ to those neighbors, family members and friends who have served or continue to serve their country.”

The completed cards should not be returned to the DigiCOPY store…mailing or distribution of the thank you cards is the responsibility of individuals or groups picking them up from the stores and filling them out.

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.