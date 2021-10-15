Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Highway Department will continue sealing bridge approach joints on north- and southbound I-39/US 51 structures from Portage/Marathon County line to County Road WW North of Wausau.

Crews will be using mobile operations to notify drivers of lane closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, October 18 to 22. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Motorists should drive with caution through the work zones and be alert for slow moving vehicles.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region: