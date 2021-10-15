By Shereen Siewert

UPDATED: A Wausau West High School student is in custody after a pistol was found in his backpack, district officials said Friday.

Wausau School District Coordinator of Communications & Marketing Director Diana White said a student on Friday shared secondhand information with administration regarding the weapon. That prompted administrators to call police.

White said the student was located within minutes and an unloaded pistol was discovered in his backpack. No ammunition was in the student’s possession and no one was injured, she said.

Police were called at about 1:15 p.m. to Wausau West and a soft lockdown was imposed for a short time. The lockdown has been lifted.

White said the incident demonstrates the importance of students, families, and community members reporting such concerns.

“We are very thankful that the reporting student came forward and shared the concerning information with a trusted adult immediately,” White said.

White said the Wausau School District has protocols in place which were followed to ensure the safety of all staff and students. Pupil Services Staff are available for parents or students with concerns.

The student’s name and age have not been released.

See our earlier reporting, below.

Wausau School District officials say a report of a gun in a student’s backpack led to a soft lockdown Friday.

Police were called at about 1:15 p.m. Friday to Wausau West High School in response to the report.

Wausau School District Coordinator of Communications & Marketing Director Diana White said the lockdown is over and all students and staff are safe.

Additional information is expected later today.

This is a developing story that will be updated.