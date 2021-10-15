Congratulations to Wausau School District Chief Finance and Business Services Officer Bob Tess for receiving the 2021 Mike Roshar Shining Star Award at the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials, Inc. and Foundation (WASBO) 2021 Fall Conference.

The purpose of the Mike Roshar Shining Star Award is to recognize, celebrate, and encourage outstanding contributions to WASBO through member participation in committees, regional leadership, and/or program development.

Founded in 1947, the mission of WASBO is to provide professional development, to foster a network of support, and advocate for funding that ensures outstanding educational opportunities for all children in Wisconsin.