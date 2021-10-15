By Shereen Siewert

A 37-year-old woman who sold a Rib Mountain man a fatal dose of drugs was convicted and sentenced this week on charges of first degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs.

Jackie L. Loiselle, who is listed as homeless in court documents but previously held a downtown Wausau address, was charged Feb. 18, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court in connection with the October 2019 death. During a plea hearing Monday, Loiselle pleaded guilty to the homicide charge along with one count of bail jumping filed in a separate case.

Charges of delivering heroin were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with several additional drug-related charges filed in 2019.

On Monday, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson sentenced Loiselle to a combined seven years in prison in the two cases, followed by eight years of extended supervision. She was granted 728 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say Loiselle bought heroin and resold the drugs to the victim, who was discovered Oct. 10, 2019 by his father. The victim was not breathing, was cold to the touch and had a needle in his hand when he was found, police said.

The alleged victim had battled addiction for a number of years. Autopsy results showed the man’s death was an acute toxicological fatality that specifically involved heroin, according to court documents.

Loiselle, who was out on bond in three additional open cases at the time she was arrested, admitted purchasing the heroin from another man and selling the drugs to the victim at a Wausau gas station.