RIB MOUNTAIN – D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won the girls race and Wausau West took the girls team title at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Nine Mile Recreation Area.

Mlodik won the girls race in 19:11.1, nearly one minute ahead of Marshfield’s Eliana Kanitz (20:07.4), for D.C. Everest, which also had a seventh-place finish from Maria Selting (20:37.6).

Wausau West finished with 53 points, just three ahead of Wisconsin Rapids, to earn the team championship. D.C. Everest was fifth with 108 and Wausau East sixth with 146.

West’s top five runners finished in the top 14 to edge Wisconsin Rapids. Elexa Marciniak was eighth (20:42.5), Celia Sinz ninth (20:51.8), Grace Albee 10th (20:58.6), Ashley Danielson 12th (21:01.5) and Leah Ottosen 14th (21:05.0) for the Warriors.

Kiki Liss was 19th (21:14.9) and Hailey Valiska 21st (21:27.9) for Wausau East.

Stevens Point won the boys team title for the 33rd consecutive year it has participated. The Panthers didn’t participate in fall sports in 2020. SPASH had all of its five scoring runners finish in the top seven, led by race winner James Jacobs, who won in 16:22.5, 6½ seconds ahead of teammate Aloysius Franzen.

Marshfield was second, Wausau West third, Wausau East fifth and D.C. Everest sixth in the team standings.

Wausau East got a top-10 performance from Erek Ross, who was sixth in 17:07.1.

Wausau West had its five scoring runners grouped together in the middle of the pack, with Nathan Hartman finishing 21st (17:50.0), Luke Brown 22nd (17:59.8) and Gabe Larkin 23rd (18:30.2) to lead the way.

D.C. Everest’s top runners were Matt David and Ethan Hanke, who finished 14th and 15th respectively, in 17:24.5 and 17:26.0.

