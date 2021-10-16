Wausau Pilot & Review

HORTONVILLE – Colton Geurink ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns to help lift the Wausau West football team to a 30-22 win over Hortonville on Friday night as the Warriors secured a share of the Valley Football Association championship.

Wausau West finishes the regular season with an 8-1 record overall and a 6-1 mark in the VFA, tying Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids for the conference championship. The conference title is West’s first since sharing the crown with D.C. Everest in 1993.

Jack Berens added 114 yards passing, including a touchdown to Joe Berens, and Joe Berens added another TD rushing for the Warriors.

Overall game statistics and scoring plays were not reported.

Wausau West earned the No. 2 seed in its WIAA Division 1 bracket and will host No. 7 Neenah in a Level 1 game on Friday, Oct. 22, at Thom Field.

Click here to view all of the WIAA brackets.