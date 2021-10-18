Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones took on the St. Louis Jr. Blues over the weekend as the Cyclones opened their 2021-22 home schedule. Wausau picked up a 6-0 shutout win on Friday and a 5-3 win to complete the sweep on Saturday, which moves their season record to (5-3-0-0).

Wausau got their first goal on the home ice in team history at the 10-minute mark of the 2nd period as forward Nolan Gifford scored with assists from Hayden Shoemake and Pavel Bakhtin. The Cyclones extended the lead to 3-0 as they scored a pair of goals just 18 seconds apart at the 17-minute mark. The first came from Gage Vierzba and then Hayden Shoemake scored his third on the season.

The Cyclones added onto the lead in the 3rd period with goals from Cullen Moehring, Zac Maupin and Pavel Bakhtin. Mitch Miscevich earned the shutout win by stopping all 23 shots he faced.

Saturday night’s game opened with a scoring barrage in the first as Wausau went up 3-0 in the first seven minutes of action. Forwards Gage Vierzba, Cullen Moerhing and Kalob Paquin each netted a goal. St. Louis got back into the game later in the period as Michael Gakhutishvili scored a pair of goals to make it a 3-2 game after one period.

The second period saw Pavel Batktin score his second of the weekend at 16:55. St. Louis answered back again as Tommy LaVigne lit the lamp at 18:57. Aiden MacDonell added another in the third to make Wausau winners for the second consecutive night.

Cyclones goaltender Zach Dosan picked up the win by stopping 32 of 35 shots. Espen Reager took the loss for St. Louis after allowing the five goals on 43 shots.

Cyclones Hockey single game tickets are on sale now via wausaucyclones.com. Stay connected this season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com. Join us this Friday at 7:10pm for Military Appreciation presented by Waste Management and on Saturday for Pink The Rink presented by Aqua Finance. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.