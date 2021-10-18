By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau School District imposed a soft lockdown for students at Horace Mann Middle School Monday after a suspect in an alleged stolen vehicle fled from officers in the area, police said.

Wausau Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot, which prompted safety concerns for students at the school. The suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to students or the community at this time.

Capt. Ben Graham said an officer attempted a traffic stop at about 11:03 a.m. on East Wausau Avenue. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, which was discovered abandoned at the end of Coates Lane.

At 11:24 a.m., the suspect was located in the 3300 block of North 13th Street and taken into custody without incident, Graham said.

Parents at the district received a notice via email regarding the lockdown, which has since been lifted.

The name of the suspect has not been released.