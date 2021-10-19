Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The fifth-seeded D.C. Everest boys soccer team pulled off a mild upset of No. 4 seed Wausau West 1-0 on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at West High School.

D.C. Everest’s Colin Belton scored a goal on an assist from Evan Peak in the 26th minute for the game’s only goal.

D.C. Everest (10-6-3) moves on to a regional final at No. 1 seed Hudson (13-2-2) at Saturday. Hudson whipped No. 8 Eau Claire North 9-0 on Tuesday.



West finishes the season 10-6-2.

Jacob Lorge had four saves in goal for D.C. Everest. Luke Vandenberg had six saves for Wausau West, which was outshot 14-9 overall.