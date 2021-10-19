Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield won seven of the 11 events but came up short in the team points as D.C. Everest used its depth to win 90-80 on Tuesday night at Marshfield High School in the Wisconsin Valley Conference girls swimming dual meet finale.

Nevaeh Mathwich won a pair of races for D.C. Everest, which finishes second in the WVC with a 5-1 dual meet record. She was first in the 100 freestyle (57.46) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.88).

Faith Risa won the 200 individual medley (2:20.34) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.98), and Skylar Onsager won the 500 freestyle (5:52.31) and the 50 freestyle (26.48) for Marshfield (2-4).

Katie Hall added a win in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.19, and D.C. Everest’s 200 freestyle relay team of Marisol Swenson, Makenna Zoesch, Claire Tesch and Hall won in 1:47.86.

The Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet will be Thursday, Oct. 28, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.