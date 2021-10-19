Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the victim in a crash Monday near Tomah as 20-year-old Kyle Petrick, of Medford.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on Hwy. 21, just west of Enterprise Road in Monroe County. Sheriff’s officials say Petrick was westbound on Hwy. 21 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line and struck a semi cab head-on..

The semi cab was a 2003 Freightliner operated by Richard Murphy, 52, of Ontario, Wis. A juvenile was a passenger in the truck, according to sheriff’s officials.

Petrick died at the scene. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Murphy was not injured.

Hwy. 21 was shut down for nearly six hours during the investigation and removal of a large amount of debris and diesel fuel spilled.

The crash remains under investigation.