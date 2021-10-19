WAUSAU – Marathon County residents experiencing financial struggles can receive help with food and Christmas gifts for their children through The Salvation Army’s annual Toy Shop Christmas Assistance program.

Signup is through noon on Oct. 22, and again Nov. 8-10. Evening hours are available on Oct. 21 and Nov. 9 to accommodate families who cannot signup during the day. To set an appointment to sign up, call 715-845-4272 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday.

The Salvation Army teams up with the Toys for Tots campaign, which provides the toys for the program. Gifts will be available for children ages birth to 14. A parent or legal guardian must sign-up in person at The Salvation Army’s Family Services Building at 202 Callon St. A photo ID is required for every adult in the household; IDs for all children, which may include a school ID, birth certificate, or a social security card; proof of one month’s income; an item of mail that

shows the household name and address; three gift ideas and clothing sizes for each child.

Clothing and gift items will be pre-bagged by staff and volunteers. Distribution will occur in mid December via drive-through at The Salvation Army Church and Community Center, 103 S. Second Ave. in Wausau.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the Toy Shop, restock shelves, bag items for families, and to help with distribution. Call 715-845-4272 to volunteer to help. Visit sawausau.org for detailed information about programs and services.