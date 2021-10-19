STEVENS POINT – Families looking for help with applying for financial aid for higher education can attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in October.

College Goal Wisconsin will be offered at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional Studies Building, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Park in Lot E on campus, adjacent to Isadore Street.

Financial aid professionals and volunteers will offer help and answer questions about the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. High school seniors, continuing college students, transfer students and adults looking to attend any college or university are welcome to attend.

This event helps new students and their families complete the FAFSA, which higher education institutions use to determine federal, state and institutional financial aid eligibility.

Dependent students should attend with a parent to successfully submit the FAFSA at the event.



Because the FAFSA requires these details, attendees will want to bring 2020 federal tax returns and W2s, 2020 untaxed income records (such as child support and veteran’s benefits), information on savings, investments, business and farm assets, if applicable, cell phone, social security number, driver’s license and parents’ birth, marriage, divorce or separation dates.

Virtual opportunities are also being offered on various dates through www.collegegoalwi.org.

For more information about financial aid resources, go to www.uwsp.edu/finaid.