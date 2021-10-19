Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Chang Yang and Mary Vang announce the birth of their daughter Kymberlee Alayna Changlia, born at 1:03 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021. Kymberlee weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Kevin and Kayla Erdman announce the birth of their son Keaton Ronald, born at 9:27 a.m. Oct. 13, 2021. Keaton weighed 9 pounds.

Jerrad and Kayla Michiel announce the birth of their daughter Huntley Elise, born at 12:48 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021. Huntley weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Lukas Long and Tiffany Trussell announce the birth of their daughter Lilly May, born at 1:47 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021. Lilly weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Nathan and Tisha Sleiter announce the birth of their daughter Viola Fayette, born at 8 a.m. Oct. 7, 2021, and son Syver LaFleur Archibald, born at 8:01 a.m. Oct. 7, 2021. Viola weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Syver weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

Brian and Ashley Andrew announce the birth of their daughter Skylar Rose, born at 12:26 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021. Skylar weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.