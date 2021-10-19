Halloween trick-or-treating hours for cities in the Wausau area:
Abbotsford: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Athens: 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31
Colby: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Edgar: 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31
Hatley: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Kronenwetter: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Maine: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Marathon: 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31
Medford: After the Harvest Days Parade to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Merrill: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Mosinee: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Rib Mountain: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Rothschild: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Schofield: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Downtown Stevens Point: 3 to 6 p.m, Oct.30
Wausau: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Weston: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Wittenberg: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31