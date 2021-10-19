Halloween trick-or-treating hours for cities in the Wausau area:

Abbotsford: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Athens: 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31

Colby: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Edgar: 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31

Hatley: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 31

Kronenwetter: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Maine: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Marathon: 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 31

Medford: After the Harvest Days Parade to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Merrill: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Mosinee: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Rib Mountain: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Rothschild: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Schofield: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Downtown Stevens Point: 3 to 6 p.m, Oct.30

Wausau: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Weston: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31

Wittenberg: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31