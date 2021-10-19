Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews in Wausau have begun the second phase of leaf pickup throughout the city, even as many trees have remained green and have not yet dropped their leaves.

During the second and final phase, residents are urged to avoid placing leaves in the street until the weekend prior to their scheduled pickup to help keep gutter lines and storm sewers from blockage. Sticks, branches or brush larger than a 1/2-inch diameter should not be placed in the leaf pile, but should instead be brought to the city’s yard waste site.

City officials say they will continue to send out leaf vacuum trucks during phase two and will continue picking up leaves throughout the fall as long as weather permits – though there are no guarantees. Any remaining yard waste can be dropped off at the City Yard Waste site on the east end of East Chellis Street. Dropoffs are free with proof of city residency.

During this phase, collection is underway this week on the northeast and far west side of Wausau. From Oct. 25 through 28, crews will be working on the northwest side of the city and neighborhoods west of Hwy. 51, along with a section of homes from about Brown Street south to Hamilton Street on the east side of the river. During the Nov. 1-4 pickup, crews will move immediately south, from Strowbridge to Emter on the west side of the river and from Hamilton Street to Townline Road on the east side.

The final pickup, from Nov. 8 to 11, will collect leaves from the remaining southern areas of the city including the Thomas Street neighborhood south to the river and the southeast side from Townline to the municipal airport.

See the map below to identify your pickup dates.

