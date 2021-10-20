Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail celebrates the Halloween season – sweet, tangy and delicious. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
Candy Corn Martini
- 1 1/2 oz. Vanilla vodka
- 3 oz. of sour mix
- 2 oz. pineapple juice
- Candy pumpkin, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, then shake to combine. Garnish with a sweet candy pumpkin, pour into a chilled martini glass and serve.
