Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail celebrates the Halloween season – sweet, tangy and delicious. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Candy Corn Martini

1 1/2 oz. Vanilla vodka

3 oz. of sour mix

2 oz. pineapple juice

Candy pumpkin, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, then shake to combine. Garnish with a sweet candy pumpkin, pour into a chilled martini glass and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.