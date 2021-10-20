By Shereen Siewert

A plea hearing has been set for a Wausau man facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly vandalizing a downtown church, signaling a deal is in the works.

Adam Dupleasis, 38, is accused of using a fire extinguisher to damage property at the First Universalist Unitarian Church in Wausau, including the church’s organ and thermostat. Police say he fled the building before officers arrived, but surveillance footage connects him to the crime.

Dupleasis was arrested about six hours after the break-in, which was reported in May. Officials say the suspect allegedly threw a brick through a glass door to get inside, triggering an alarm and the police response, which lasted several hours.

Dupleasis, who was out on bond ordered in three additional, separate cases, faces charges of burglary, battery or threat to a judge prosecutor or law enforcement officer; burglary; possession of methamphetamine; criminal damage to religious property; theft; and multiple bail jumping charges. He appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court to face the new charges on May 17.

Two additional victims are named in the complaint.

During a court hearing this month, prosecutors told Reserve Judge Jill Falstad that an offer is on the table encompassing all of Dupleasis’ open cases, according to online court records. Attorneys on both sides requested a tentative plea hearing in the case

That hearing is set for Nov. 11. Dupleasis remains behind bars on a cash bond.