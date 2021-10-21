Wausau Pilot & Review

Four sex offenders will be released from prison in the coming days and will be living in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham sent out a sex offender release notification on Thursday.

The four offenders to be released are:

Anthony G. Williams, 50: Release date of Nov. 2, 2021

Joshua Litza, 22: Release date of Nov. 2, 2021

Jason N. Sorenson, 46: Release date of Oct. 26, 2021

Dominick West, 30: Release date of Nov. 2, 2021

All four men will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists and will be subject to GPS monitoring. They will live in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on highly restricted schedules with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

Williams was convicted in 2006 of causing a child to view or listen to a sexual activity. He will remain on supervision until May 2023.

Liza was convicted in 2019 of possessing child pornography and of exposing a child to harmful materials. His supervision ends in November 2024.

Sorenson was convicted in 1996 of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He will remain on supervision until December 2026.

In 2011, West was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child. In a separate case, he has a 2013 conviction for child enticement. West’s supervision extends to July 2023.

Their ongoing addresses and statuses will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.