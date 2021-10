The AbbyBank Foundation recently donated $500 to the Friends of Vincent Foundation to help create a haunted sawmill. The Haunted Sawmill is open to youths and families and typically draws more than 8,000 visitors each year.

Since 1986, AbbyBank Foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston and neighboring area organizations totaling more than $1 million.