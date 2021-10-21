Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The D.C. Everest volleyball team will be playing for a regional title on Saturday after it defeated Wausau West 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

West won the first game 27-25 before fifth-seeded D.C. Everest swept the next three 25-20, 25-9, 25-16, to advance to the Division 1 regional final at No. 4 seed Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Riley Zuleger led D.C. Everest in kills, Breanna Lehrke had six service aces, Kiara Hammond had 11 digs, and Lyndsie Truitt had three solo blocks and three assisted blocks for D.C. Everest.

West statistics were not reported.