An education and bulk purchasing program helping property owners in Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Wood and Waushara counties get competitive prices for solar installations is approaching its participation deadline. The cutoff with Grow Solar Central Wisconsin is Nov. 15.

Grow Solar, an initiative of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, or MREA, also helps make navigating the solar industry more affordable for individuals with its limited-time group buy discount program. The program, which currently has 11 households signed up, has passed its first participation benchmark triggering a price break for all participants. With the number of proposals still out, the program team expects to surpass its next benchmark soon, triggering additional rebates.

Solar Power Hours are free one-hour educational sessions. Homeowners, farmers and business owners can attend the presentations to learn about solar energy and the benefits of volume pricing. These presentations provide the opportunity to sign up for free cost estimates. People can register for a power hour as well as sign up for program updates at www.CW.GrowSolar.org.