WAUSAU – Krueger Wholesale Florists Inc. recently donated a commercial truck to Northcentral Technical College to benefit NTC students who are pursuing a career that requires a commercial driver’s license.

“This is Krueger’s way of giving back to NTC and the community,” said Mike Decker, CFO/controller of Krueger Wholesale Florists Inc. “We employ graduates from NTC’s truck driving program, so this is a real win-win for everyone.”

The donated vehicle will be the first automatic Class B truck that will be added to NTC’s truck fleet and will be used in the Straight Truck (CDL Class B) Certificate.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the program can visit https://www.ntc.edu/academics-training/programs/all/certificate/straight-truck-cdl-class-b.