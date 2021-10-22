Wausau Pilot & Review

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #138 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021, in honor of volunteer firefighter Gary E. Berg of North Prairie, who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19.

“Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Gary’s family and loved ones, the North Prairie Fire Department, and the North Prairie community,” Evers said. “We are thinking of them during this incredibly difficult time as they mourn this loss and honor Gary’s life and service to our state.”

Berg, 54, died on Oct. 19, 2021 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He served the people of the state of Wisconsin and North Prairie for 36 years and will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and community member. The state of Wisconsin is forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice.

Services for Berg will be held in Genesee on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021, before he is laid to rest in North Prairie.

Executive Order #138 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021, and is available here.