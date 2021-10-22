Wausau Pilot & Review

The Milwaukee County medical examiner has determined a 3-year-old boy found dead in Milwaukee after a days-long search was shot in the head.

Major Harris, who was last seen Oct. 9, was found dead Thursday afternoon, police said. An AMBER Alert was issued over the weekend. Major’s mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, was found dead Oct. 14 near the intersection of 35th and Center Streets in Milwaukee. Police say she died after being shot multiple times.

The suspect in her slaying, Jaheem Clark, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday as police arrived at his residence. An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed that Clark took his own life, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The boy’s body was discovered Thursday in a dumpster. The medical examiner’s office tweeted Friday that an autopsy showed Harris had been shot in the head and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said several arrests have been made in connection with Muenzenberger’s murder, but have not released any details. No formal charges have been filed and police have not disclosed the names of the people arrested.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE, text “START” to 88788 or chat live here. In Wausau, The Women’s Community is open 24 hours and can be reached at 715-842-5663. In an emergency, dial 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.