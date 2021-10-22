The Wisconsin State Building Commission has formally approved a $5 million grant to assist North Central Health Care in completing renovations at the Wausau Campus and expand capacity for inpatient mental health services, the organization announced Friday.

The grant funding was added in an amendment to the 2021-23 State Budget.

Jill Meschke, NCHC interim CEO and CFO, said the grant will pave the way for families to receive much-needed crisis and acute mental and behavioral health services closer to their central Wisconsin homes rather than traveling to state facilities elsewhere.

“NCHC is also able to extend our services to more rural counties, with an additional capacity to serve Forest, Oneida and Vilas Counties,” Meschke said. “We look forward to the completion of our renovations over the next year as we approach our 50th year of providing care and services to our residents in Central Wisconsin.”

North Central Health Care and Marathon County broke ground on a $72 million renovation plan to the NCHC Wausau Campus in June 2019. The full renovation plan includes the Aquatic Therapy Center and Youth Behavioral Health Hospital which opened in 2020, a new four story skilled nursing facility at Mount View Care Center which opened this month, as well as renovations to the existing Adult Behavioral Health Hospital, Lakeside Recovery, Crisis Services and former Mount View Care Center facilities.