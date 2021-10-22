By Shereen Siewert

Prosecutors in Wausau have refiled homicide charges against a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April.

David H. Morris, 43, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier.

Court records show both Hindes and Morris lives in the apartment where the alleged killing took place.

Court documents show police were called to the Ferge Street apartment complex at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, for a report of a woman needing help. As they approached the building, police say they heard a woman screaming inside and were confronted with Morris, who was armed. During the incident, officers shot Morris, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He survived his injuries.

Hindes, who previously used the last name Tasso, was pronounced dead inside the apartment. No officers were injured.

Formal charges were filed in Marathon County Circuit Court on May 14. On Friday Morris appeared in court for a scheduled arraignment hearing, during which the defense argued that information was not filed within 30 days by the state and moved to dismiss the charges. A judge granted the request – but the charges were refiled and bond was again set at $1 million.

Morris has a criminal history that includes a 2011 conviction on charges of armed robbery, theft, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, according to online court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision, with 1,773 days credit for time served awaiting trial.

Court records show Morris was released from prison in September 2016 and remained on active supervision at the time he allegedly stabbed Hindes to death.

Morris faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted on the homicide charge alone.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry into Hindes’ death and Morris’ shooting. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 1.