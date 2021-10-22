Jeffrey D. Habeck

Jeffrey David Habeck, 63, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 12, 2021.

He was born on October 6, 1958 to Vilas and Bertha (Pleier) Habeck in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Jeff graduated from DC Everest Senior High school and worked as a cook early in his years at Big Boy and a few other restaurants over 20 years in Wausau. His last 25 years working was spent at Mall Furniture and Menards in Wausau.

Jeff was a simple guy who liked to fish whenever he could and watch the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his sister, Diane (Norm) Habeck Wolff and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marilyn Stockman, Gayle Burch and Gary Habeck.

Services for Jeff will be held at a later date at the Grace Lutheran Church in Ringle.

In honor of Jeff, Please donate to the local Honor Flight, Never Forgotten Chapter of Marathon County.

Darlene H. Freiberg

Darlene Helen Freiberg passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021, at age 67 in Wausau, Wisconsin. Born on July 29, 1954, in Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin, Darlene was the daughter of Henry Sr. and Helen Yustus. She was the youngest of five children; Henry Jr., Joseph, Richard, and Henrietta.



Growing up in the central Wisconsin countryside, Darlene loved animals, nature, and music. She moved to the Wausau area as a teenager and took an interest in playing the piano. After she graduated from Wausau West High in 1972, Darlene began working for a local insurance agency. Soon after, a mutual friend introduced her to Lyle Freiberg, who worked at an adjacent business, which just happened to specialize in pianos and organs. The pair were inseparable.



During their courtship, Darlene and Lyle moved to San Diego, California, where Lyle had family and had also been stationed while serving in the US Navy. The couple married on September 6, 1980. Within a few years, they welcomed a son, Zachary. Darlene adored southern California, and spent time at favorite sun-filled beaches, historic Old Town, picturesque Balboa Park, and visited many art and craft fairs at regional wineries. Yet, the call of their home state beckoned, and they returned to Wisconsin to be closer to both of their parents. Here she fell back in love with the four colorful seasons and they lived just a block from Lyle’s parents, Norman and Marian, in Wausau. Not long after, their second son, Casey, was born.



Darlene’s outgoing nature was contagious, and she had a close-knit circle of friends. She was down-to-earth, community-minded, and very supportive of her sons’ activities, which included the Boy Scouts, aviation, and the American Legion. She encouraged their spirit of adventure. She was also very creative and extremely talented. She enjoyed handcrafting unique home decor items and worked with different mediums, including wood, fabric and also liked to paint. She always had an entrepreneurial spirit and, with her interest in arts and crafts, sold many of her original creations. Darlene was the Manager of the Washington Square Specialty Shops in Wausau and then became an accomplished business owner. She had a flourishing gift shop for many years in the downtown area. She also enjoyed reading and creative writing and published a novel in 2007 titled “Abandoned Memories.”



Darlene was a devoted mother, a dedicated wife, and a true animal lover all her life. She and her family included many dogs, cats, and other pets in their home. She enjoyed traveling with her family, especially to California, where they spent time in San Diego, Julian, and Los Angeles, visiting with family and friends.



All who knew and loved her will deeply miss Darlene. She is survived by her husband, Lyle, sons Zachary and Casey, and sister Henrietta.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N Troy St, Wausau from 10:00 am to noon. A service officiated by US Navy Chaplin, Shane Freiberg will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Darlene’s name may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society, 7001 Packer Dr, Wausau, WI 54401.

Elliott M. Olsen

Elliott Michael Olsen passed away at the age of 44 on October 17th, 2021.

He was born on November 7th, 1976 and soon found himself in the loving arms of his parents Elaine and Tom Olsen. He attended Wausau East High School. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Martha Czaplinski, his uncle Harry Czaplinski, and grandparents Thorwald and Marguerite Olsen. Elliott was a devoted son and brother. He was also a caring father. Elliott could often be found enjoying nature, whether it be walks with his dog Grizz at Rib Mountain State Park, or on the water trying to catch the next world record breaking Muskie. He spent a lot of time at the family cottage, enjoying time with his family. Elliott was never without a smile or laugh and his kind heart brought warmth to those he knew. He was full of life and will always be remembered as such. Elliott was the owner of Ell’s Masonry.

Survivors include his parents, Elaine Olsen of Tomahawk, Tom (Kathleen) Olsen of Florida, daughter Kayla (Craig) Harrington of Sherwood, sister Emily (Dan) Baumann of Wausau; his niece and nephew Mallory and Garrett Baumann; and his grandchildren Oliver and Everett Harrington. He is also survived by his best friend, his dog Grizzly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home on Friday, October 29th, 2021. Visitation will be held from 3pm to 6pm. Elliott’s family would like to give his loved ones the opportunity to share memories and other sentiments immediately following his eulogy at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in Elliott’s name to R.E.G.I (Raptor Education Group Inc.) http://www.raptoreducationgroup.org/

Michael R. Breese

Michael R. “Mike” Breese, 65, Wausau passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born November 11, 1955, in Phelps, son of Stephanie (Kukanich) Breese, Wausau and the late Richard Breese. On July 29, 1989, he married Susan Sparks at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

Mike was employed at Fiskars as a buyer and warehouse manager for 23 years. It was there that he met the love of his life, Susan. Mike had planned to be a bachelor all his life. However, after four years of dating Susan wore him down. Mike welcomed Susan and her daughters into his home and heart and later expanded their family with the addition of two boys.

Mike was a jack of all trades, and as his son Ben would say, “my dad can fix anything.” Mike grew up in the Northwoods and had a connection to the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a teacher and a mentor and passed many skills and lessons onto his children and grandchildren.

Mike was always quick to make a friend and help anyone in need. He had an outstanding sense of humor, and most members of the family had fallen victim to one of his pranks. He was humble, accepting, and easy going.

In 1995 and 2018 Mike received life-saving organ transplants. These selfless gifts allowed him to celebrate 26 more amazing years of life. Mike and his family are forever grateful and have a tremendous amount of gratitude for both the donors and their families.

Survivors include his loving wife, Susan Breese, Wausau, his mother, Stephanie Breese, Wausau, his children, Jennifer Joannon, Wausau, Sarah (Mark) Schroeder, Edgar, Ben (Amalia Becker) Breese and Sam (Alyse) Breese, both of Madison, his grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Joshua and Jaden Joannon and Carly Barthels and Lily, Norah and Emmett Schroeder, his siblings, Barb Breese, Marc Breese and Matt (Krista) Breese all of Wausau and nieces and nephews.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Moses Sparks, his brother-in-law, Tony Sparks and his faithful four-legged companions, Wilson and Buddy.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. There will be a parish rosary service at 6:45 p.m. Monday evening at the Sixth Street funeral home. To the respiratory therapists, nurses, and physicians at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their recent care of Mike: We will be forever grateful for the protection, compassion and support you provided to both Mike and our family. Ensuring that he was able to hear our last messages to him is a gift that we will forever cherish. YOU are the greatest heroes, and we thank you for your service to humanity. A personal thank you to Dr. Bret Stysly for your communication, kindness, and truly heartfelt concern for our family.

To honor Michael the family requests that funds be directed to:

UW OTD Donor Fund-Hope, Meet Gratitude Research Fund- https://www.supportuw.org/

Donate Life Wisconsin- https://donatelifewisconsin.org/

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ingrid Loos

Ingrid Loos, 78, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

She was born January 7, 1943, in Lublin, Poland, daughter of the late Helmut and Ruth (Lehmann) Schuetze. She spent most of her childhood years in Frankenberg, Germany. Ingrid met Armond overseas, while he was stationed with the US Air Force in Germany. After a brief courtship, he proposed and promised to return in three months. To her surprise, he did, and they married on January 31, 1961 in Germany. They were married for 59 years. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2020.

Ingrid came back to the United States with Armond and was welcomed by his family who helped her acclimate to a new country. Later, she was so very proud to become a United States Citizen. Ingrid enjoyed working for many years as an office manager for Auto Glass Specialists in Schofield until her retirement. It was there that she developed many lifelong friends. Ingrid was a member of the Wausau German Club and was very proud of her German heritage. She frequently traveled back to Germany to visit family and childhood friends. She enjoyed her weekly coffee clutch with her local German friends. Among her favorite pastimes were flower gardening, bird watching, and she was a lover of all animals, especially cats and dogs (but not the bears who wreaked havoc on her bird feeders). She had a knack for making homemade natural remedies and if there were home projects that needed to get done, Ingrid was on the job. Ingrid was dedicated to her family and devoted her later years to caring for Armond as his health declined.

Survivors include her children, Claudia (Doug) Witte, Kevin (Cheryl) Loos, and Erika Ozols; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Matt) Karls, Brianna (Kory) Seymour, Derek (Mary) Witte, Wendy (Dan) Novak, Jamus and Ryan Loos, and Jace and Kyle Ozols; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Sydney Karls; brother, Gerd (Sasie) Lehmann, Germany; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carmel (Wally) Lewitzke, Gary (Pam) Loos, Rosie (Harlan) Foster, Diane (Ken) Ligman, and Jerry, Jim and Alvin Lang; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Armond, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David Loos, sisters-in-law Doris Lehmann and Betsy Lang, and a son-in-law, Ray Ozols.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Vincent J. Branyik Jr.

Vincent John Branyik (Junior), 42 of Wausau, WI passed away on October 20th, 2021 surrounded by his wife and close family at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston WI. Vince was born on October 15th, 1979 to Ruth Gibson (Degunion) and Vincent Branyik Sr. He was raised by his dad Everett Combs and his Papa Frank Degunion. Vince married the love of his life, Cassie Boehm on February 29th, 2008 in Wausau, WI.

Vince is survived by his wife Cassie of Wausau, his parents Ruth and Frank Degunion of Wausau, Everett Combs of Gurnee, IL and Vincent Branyik of Galesburg, IL. He is further survived by his his brothers and sisters Cheri (Rick), Tammy (William), Charlie, Charles, Everett, Joseph, Angela, and brother-in-law Jason, Uncles and Aunts Mike (Judy) Gibson, Marcella (Scott) Adolphs, Vilmos (Shannon) Branyik, Karen Gibson, Mary (Mark) Combs, Sandy (Dave) Creamer, Maxine Billick, James (Dawn) Combs, Robert (Jessica) Combs, Carla (Dwayne) Karow, and God-Son Michael Vela and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Vince was preceded in death by his siblings Robert Allen, and Esther Mae, grandparents George and Margaret Gibson, Virginia and Phil Grubbs, Vilmos and Karen Branyik, Mother and Father-In-Law Blaine and Linda Wolff, Uncles Dale Gibson, Mike Billick, and cousins William Linder, Jeremy Levin and Erica Moore.

Vince was all about family and friends. There is no way to possibly list all that meant so much to him, but some of his closest friends that he has left behind include; his “Up North Family” and best friends Robert and Jessica Combs, Andrew, Andrea and McKenna Combs, and Mason Michaelis, his “Closest Cousin Crew” Jeremy and Lisa Gibson, Lindsey Gibson and Justin Tighe, close friends Mike and Patty Vela, Jason Alterson, Kenny Brown, Ronnie Theisen and childhood best friends Greg Ison, Narada Voss, and Ronnie Hardcastle.

Vince loved to fish and would fish anywhere and everywhere that he had the chance. He loved traveling and went on many vacations with his family and friends and family. He loved music, gaming, and collecting childhood memorabilia.

Vince will be sorely missed, but he will live on in our hearts, and be remembered with every cast of a pole, every traveling adventure and every cold one that you crack. May he rest in eternal peace until we meet again.

A small service is planned on Tuesday October 26th at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home on 6th St. in Wausau from 12:00-2:00 PM with a burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Merrill. A Celebration of Life is also planned at Fireside Grill in Kenosha, WI on Saturday October 30th from 3:00PM – 8:00PM.

Michael Cyzan

Michael Cyzan, 94, Marathon, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 under the care of his family at the Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.



He was born December 7, 1926 in Wausau, son of the late Casimir and Veronica Cyzan. On February 18, 1950 he married Dawn Hoeft in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death November 11, 2016. Michael proudly served his country in the US Navy.

Mike enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards.



Survivors include his children, Jill (Ed) Mielke, Fenwood, Severn “Butch” (Bernie) Cyzan, Merrill and Scott (Lynn) Cyzan, Wausau; grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Stahel, Jamie (Chris Ziegel) Weiler, Jeremy (Pam) Stahel, Justin (Ria) Cyzan and Devin (April) Cyzan; great-grandchildren, Shynia, Cheyenne and Dakota Stahel, Cody and Caylee Weiler, Carlie, Kyson, Keiarra and Kale Stahel and Deklan Cyzan; and the family will be welcoming a great grandson and great great grandson in February 2022; sister, Phyllis (Barney) Carney; sisters-in-law, Doris (Ken) Schmidt, and Marion “Suzie” Tollar; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Marcella Muehe, Laurette Prichard, Lorraine Cyzan, Robert Cyzan, Josephine Yessa and Casimir Cyzan Jr.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.

Pallbearers for the services will be Jason Stahel, Jeremy Stahel, Justin Cyzan, Devin Cyzan, Shynia Stahel, Caylee Weiler



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Delores M. Stanke

Delores “Dee” M. Stanke (Heisler), 86, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, WI.

She was born March 16, 1935 in Wausau, to the late William and Regina (Golomski) Heisler. On August 27, 1955 Dee married August A Stanke. He preceded her in death in May 2015.

Dee managed her own store, Dee’s Toddler Towne in Wausau for many years. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family. Her favorite thing was being up north at the cottage. Dee enjoyed going rummage sale shopping and finding a deal. She also liked the casino and playing bingo.

Dee was a proud mother to four sons, Guy (Victoria) Stanke, Blain (Tammy) Stanke, Keith (Deborah) Stanke and Rory Stanke. She has seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is survived by three brothers, Richard (Gladys) Heisler, Jerry (MaryAnne) Heisler and Eugene (Diane) Heisler.

Dee was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Heisler and sister, Irene Sliwicki.

Dee always energized a room. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Wausau WI. Private burial services will be at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Harry Golomski

Harry Golomski, 97, of Rosholt, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died Thursday, October 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Harry was born on July 11, 1924 and was the last survivor of 12 children of the Valentine and Helen Golomski family of Rosholt. He was a United Stated WWII Army Veteran and survived the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his return back home, Harry met the love of his life, Pauline Wisniewski, and married her on November 16, 1946. Harry worked various jobs, he bought his Dad’s farm in 1961, but continued to work. In 1968 he joined the Carpenter’s Union and worked for Lunda Bridge Construction until he retired. He was also a member of the Rosholt American Legion and the St. Adalbert’s Rosary Society. He was an active and supportive member at St. Adalbert’s Church. Harry enjoyed fishing, hunting, puzzles, card games, bingo, church picnics, and Polka dances. Highlights in his life were his 2 trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, his trip on the 2012 Never Forgotten Honor Flight, receiving a Purple Heart.

Survivors include his 4 daughters; Nancy (Jim) Zblewski of Rosholt, Noreen Dulak of Wheaton, IL, Sue (Bob) Zimbauer of Plover, and Mary (John) Stroik of Waldo. He’s also survived by 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by one son-in-law and 2 grandsons. In addition to his beloved wife, Pauline, of 64 years.

Harry’s last 13 years were spent at Brookdale (now Dimensions Living). The family thanks the staff dearly for all their loving care for Harry and appreciate the great relationships he established with the staff there. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Harry in his final days.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 18th at St. Adalbert’s Church, Rosholt. Father Thomas Nirappel will preside the mass. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of the mass. There will be a Rosary at 10:30. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at HonorOne.com

Darlene J. Schladweiler

Darlene Joyce Schladweiler, age 81 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Tuesday, October 18 at the Wisconsin Rapids Health Center after a short hard fought battle with cancer.

Darlene was born September 3rd, 1940 to Albert Lyle Sparks and Emily Winona Mason in Wisconsin Rapids.

Darlene married the love of her life Alphonse Raymond Schladweiler on July 13, 1957 and celebrated 54 years of marriage before Als passing in 2011. Together they have 3 children Connie (Kenneth Vicker) LaValle WI, Gary Schladweiler and Sherry (Vance) Brost of Wisconsin Rapids. The have 5 grandchildren together, Brandon (Robyn) Vicker of Stevens Point, Mark Vicker (Stevens Point) Dawn (Nathan ) White of Reedsburg, Jason (Elizabeth) Brost of Nekoosa, and Jamy Brost (Perry Carlstrom)of Nekoosa. The couple was also blessed with 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Darlene is further survived by her sister Sarien (Willaim) Friar.

Darlene was preceded in death by her her husband, parents, sister Winona Pisula and brother Larry Sparks.

Darlene loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her favorite event of the year was the Corvettes of the North Car cruise where she waved and smiled at every vehicle that passed. She loved to cook and always had enough to feed anyone that showed up at her house. She worked many factory jobs throughout her life and loved to help with rummage sales.

The family would like to give a special thank you to our Aunt Sarien, Moms only living sibling, for being such a special part of our Mothers life.

Services will be held at John J Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, October 28, 2021 with Visitation at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Father Jerome Patric. Private family burial will follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Noah F. Koerner, Jr.

Noah F. Koerner, Jr., 96 of Green Bay, passed away peacefully Monday, October 18, 2021 at Woodside Lutheran Home under the care of Unity Hospice.

Noah was born on December 18, 1924 to Noah Sr. and Rosa (Blau) Koerner. He grew up in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Noah attended Wartberg College after high school graduation but left after a year to answer the call to serve in the Army as a Signal Corp member in Europe during WWII. After the war he finished his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a degree in pharmacy. Noah enjoyed his career as a pharmacist until his retirement, working in both retail and hospital pharmacies.

In 1951, Noah married Carol Pagel, also of Birnamwood. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before Carrie passed away in 2018. They were a perfect match and always enjoyed one another’s company whether traveling, spending time with family and friends, golfing, playing cards, or just holding hands. Noah was a lifelong Cubs fan, and enjoyed seeing the Cubs finally win a World Series.

Noah was truly a gentleman who lived his life with integrity, humility, kindness and compassion for all. In his quiet manner, Noah shared his wisdom and faith in providing the model of a life his children and grandchildren aspire to live.

He is remembered with the greatest of love by those who survive him: his children – Rebecca (Keith) Swanson of Green Bay, Robert (Claudia) Koerner of Rochester, MN, Kevin (Rob Gallagher) Koerner of Palm Springs, CA, and David (Connie) Koerner of Green Bay; six grandchildren, Kaitlin (Dan) Brice, Gregory (Fawn Giese) Swanson, Paul (Brittany Heimer) Koerner, Mark Koerner, Rachel (Mark) Gordon, and Bethany Koerner; four great-grandchildren, Ben Brice, Brielle Brice, Elouise Koerner, and Lucy Gordon; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Noah was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carrie; four brothers, Norman Sr., Elmer “Katz”, Marvin, and Lester who died in infancy; and sister, Ruth Sydako.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11 AM at Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Reverend Keith Swanson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Darling-Gunderson Post #341.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Old Glory Honor Flight program or Unity Hospice would be appreciated. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.