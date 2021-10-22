Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones will honor veterans and service members Friday when they take on the Peoria Mustangs this weekend – followed by a Saturday contest to support breast health.

Friday is Military Appreciation Night at Marathon Park, when all veterans and active members of the military will receive a free ticket, as the team honors their service to this great country.

All chuck-a-puck proceeds for Friday’s game will be benefiting the Man of Honor Society. The Man of Honor Society, founded in 2004, is a unique group of more than 500 veterans dedicated to helping fellow veterans in need and their families. To learn more about their organization please visit www.manofhonor.org.

Saturday’s contest is “Pink The Rink,” helping raise funds for Aspirus Health’s Breast Health Assistance Fund. The Cyclones will be wearing specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game. More information on the fund can be found at www.aspirus.org by searching Breast Health Assistance Fund.

Cyclones Hockey single game tickets are on sale now via wausaucyclones.com. Stay connected this season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com.

The puck drops Friday at 7:10 p.m.

